Galway Legends – Annette Clarke

In 2016, Galway Bay FM commissioned a series of interviews with Galway Sports Legends.

The interviews were conducted by Gemma Ni Chionnaith and she spoke to 10 stars who presented the county with pride.

Over the next couple of weeks, Galway Bay FM look back on the series continuing today with Annette Clarke.

The Kilkerrin/Clonberne player captained Galway to their only All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship success in 2004.

She also won a Junior All-Ireland two years earlier and picked up two All-Stars during her career before retiring in 2016.