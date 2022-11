Buyer beware is the warning this week as many prepare to take part in the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday online spending spree. It is estimated Irish shoppers will spend €26 million on Black Friday this week, with 33% less expected to be spent on Cyber Monday.

But how can you keep yourself cyber secure if you’re planning to try to bag some bargains online? Aoife Noone CEO of Noone Cyber Services spoke to Sally Ann on Galway Talks.