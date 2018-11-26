Galway Culture with Vinny Brown Nov 25th

Today on Galway Culture Vinny Brown will be chatting with the director of the documentary The Camino Voyage Donal O’Ceilleachair. He will also be speaking with Carly Zimmerman of the Galway International Arts Festival about its new Winter First Thoughts Talks discussion series taking place in NUI Galway next weekend. And he is joined in studio by Jim Ward and Jenny Bassett of Hot Potato Productions to chat about their new show Just Guff in the Town Hall Theater this week.

