Galway Club Hurling Team of the 80s announced

The Galway club hurling team of the ’80s was announced tonight on Over the Line. Ollie Turner has been speaking to Jim Carney about the selection…

Jim Carney on 80s Hurling Team

The 1980s club hurling team and panel is:

Mike Conneely (Sarsfields) Josie Harte (Gort) Denis Burke (Turloughmore) Ollie Kilkenny (Kiltormer) Pete Finnerty (Mullagh) Tony Keady (Killimordaly) Sylvie Linnane (Gort) Jimmy Cooney (Sarsfields) Michael Coleman (Abbeyknockmoy) Pascal Healy (Athenry) Joe Connolly (Castlegar) Martin Naughton (Turloughmore) Eanna Ryan (Killimordaly) Brendan Lynskey (Meelick Eyrecourt) Finbar Gantley (Beagh)

Subs: Frank Burke (Turloughmore), Michael Connolly (Castlegar), Seamus Coen (Mullagh), Micheal Cahill (Gort), Michael Earls (Killimordaly), Tommy Grogan (Castlegar), Pat Malone (Oranmore Maree), Eamon Dervan (Tommie Larkins), Gerry Murphy (Clarinbridge), Noel Larkin (Meelick Eyrecourt), Noel Flaherty (Abbeyknockmoy), Jackie Dervan (Kiltormer and Mullagh), Anthony Cunningham (St Thomas), John Burke (St Thomas), Sean Kelly (Sarsfields), Tom Murphy (Castlegar), Michael Hanniffy (Oranmore Maree), Pat Blade (Abbeyknockmoy)