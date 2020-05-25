Galway Club Hurling Team of the 60s announced

Galway Bay FM’s search for the best Galway club hurling team of the 60s has been announced. Ollie Turner has been speaking to Jim Carney about the 15 players selected and the ones who get an honourable mention…

Club Hurling Team of the 60s

1. Jimmy Hegarty (Liam Mellows)

2. Michael Howley (Ardrahan)

3. Pakie Burke (Turloughmore)

4. Stephen Francis (Castlegar)

5. Jimmy Duggan (LiamMellows)

6. Ned Dervan (Tynagh)

7. Ted Murphy (Castlegar)

8. Paddy Mitchell (Killimordaly)

9. Seamus Murphy (Turloughmore)

10. Mickey Cullinane (Turloughmore)

11. Sean Devlin (Gort)

12. Tim Sweeney (Fohenagh)

13. Frank Coffey (Turloughmore)

14. Michael Cullinane (Turloughmore)

15. Des Coen (Killimordaly)

Subs: Bobby Madden (Turloughmore), Jimmy Conroy (Carnmore), John Joe O’Dea (Ardrahan), Johnny Mahony (Ardrahan), John Fawl (Ballinderreen), Fr Nicholas Murray (Fohenagh), Jerry O’Mahoney (Liam Mellows), Tony O’Gorman (Fohenagh), Michael McTigue (Ballinderreen)