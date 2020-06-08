Galway Club Football Team of the 80s announced

The Galway club football team of the ’80s was announced on Monday nihgt’s Over the Line programme. Ollie Turner has been speaking to Frank Morris about the selection…

Frank Morris speaks to Ollie Turner

Galway Club Football Team of the 80s:

Padraig Coyne (Milltown) Seamus Fallon (Tuam Stars) Frank Broderick (Annaghdown) Gerry Forde (Annaghdown) Mattie Coleman (Monivea Abbey) Seamus Glynn (Caherlistrane) Seamus Connolly (Dunmore MacHales) Val Daly (Mountbellew Moylough) John Hehir (Milltown) Jimmy O’Dea (Tuam Stars) Tom Naughton (Annghdown) Mickey Burke (Annaghdown) Steven Joyce (Clonbur) Gay McManus (Milltown) Conor O’Dea (Tuam Stars)

Subs: Padraig ‘Dandy’ Kelly (Moycullen), Jimmy Coen (Dunmore), Tomas Tierney (Milltown), Barry Brennan (St Grellans Ballinasloe), Pete Warren (Tuam Stars), Willie Hughes (Annaghdown), Stephen Kinneavy (Clonbur), Mickey Noone (Dunmore), Marty Redington (Dunmore), Gerry Brennan (MIlltown), Peter Lee (Caherlistrane), Brendan Corbett (Annaghdown), John Coleman (Dunmore), Pat O’Neill (Tuam Stars), Kevin Clancy (Oughterard), Ian Doyle (Tuam Stars), Francis Farragher (Monivea Abbey), Brian Barrett (Mountbellew Moylough), Padraig O’Dea (Tuam Stars)