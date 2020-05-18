The Rhythm Train – Episode 10

The Rhythm Train – with Noel McIntyre

Episode 10

Join me, Noel McIntyre, on my weekly rhythmic journey with a melting pot of Soul, Funk, Disco, R&B, Old School, Motown and Reggae spanning many generations and discover the many connections on the musical family tree.

Artists included on this show:

James Ingram & Michael McDonald/ Qwestlife ft. Teni Tinks/ The Ides of March/ Spanky Wilson/ Blacknuss/ Anderson Paak, Electric Light Orchestra, Prince & The Revolution/ Jackie Moore/ Donna Summer/ The Beat/ Fine Young Cannibals/ Jon Durand and Stevie Wonder