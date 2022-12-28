“Renmore’s Finest-the Journey to Jadotville,” is a two part documentary series which tells the story of some of the soldiers from Renmore Barracks who found themselves embroiled in the Siege of Jadotville in September 1961.

Galway contributed a number of soldiers to the Irish Army’s 35th Battalion, designated “A” Company, who while serving as part of the United Nations Operation in the Congo were besieged in the mining town of Jadotville by Katangese forces loyal to the secessionist State of Katanga.

The documentary series features the stories of a number of veterans including Galway city residents Charlie Cooley and Sean Flynn as well as Kilconly native Billy Keane, Mullingar’s Tom Gunn and John Gorman who led the campaign for recognition of the soldiers bravery.

Also featured is Galway resident Leo Quinlan, son of Commandant Pat Quinlan who famously led A Company during the 5 day siege.

The programme features interviews with a number of veterans who have never before told their stories. Also in a broadcasting first, listeners will be able to hear some of the taped messages which were recorded by the soldiers while they were being held as prisoners in the Congo. and sent home to their families in Galway.

“Renmore’s Finest-the Journey to Jadotville,” produced, presented and edited by Sally-Ann Barrett.