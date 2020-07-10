Jimmy’s Jukebox – Brendan Bowyer Special

A Musical Tribute To Brendan Bowyer, Ireland’s First POP STAR. From the early days with the Royal Showband from Waterford, Brendan’s musical journey took him all over Ireland, the U K, and to the bright lights of Las Vegas, USA, where he got to hang out with his great Idol, Elvis Presley.

Along the way he performed with many musical friends including, Paddy Cole, Tom Dunphy and Twink. While he sang all the big Rock ‘n’ Roll hits including The Hucklebuck, he also included many ballads in his repertoire such as, Love The Dearest; So Deep is the Night; Boulavogue and the Croppy Boy! A real gentleman with a powerful singing voice, he was greatly respected by his colleagues and fans alike.

Brendan’s musical journey brought him great success as a recording artist, performer and entertainer. Yes indeed, Brendan Bowyer was a true legend!