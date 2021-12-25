Christmas Messages – 2021

The Galway Bay fm Christmas Messages Programme, which features Galway’s civic and religious leaders, has been running continuously for the last thirty three Christmasses, and is an intrinsic part of Galway’s festive season.

Presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast, it is a chance to reflect on the year gone by and to hear, in a different way, from the people who represent so many of you across the city and county.

In accordance with the COVID-19 public health recommendations, this year’s programme was held via ZOOM, for the second consecutive year.

There are also a few breaks for music with the Desert Island ‘Christmas’ Discs as selected by our guests – Mayor of Galway Colette Connolly, Cathaoirleach of Galway county council Peter Keaveney, Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly, Rector of Galway and Provost of Tuam Very Reverend Lynda Peilow and representing the Presbyterian and Methodist Community in Galway Reverend Helen Freeburn.

Throw another log on the fire, step back from the cooker if you can, and sit back and enjoy some chat.