Galway Bay FM Election 2020 Debates – Galway Roscommon

The second of the Galway Bay FM Election 2020 debates was held in the Glenamaddy Theatre covering Galway Roscommon. The debates featured Clare Kerrane (Sinn Fein), Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind), Julia O’Donoghue (Green Party), Denis Naughton (Ind), Aisling Donal (FG), Orla Leydon (FF), Thomas Fallon (Ind), Eugene Murphy (FF). The following candidates could not attend: Kenny Tynan (People Before Profit), Paul Hanley (National Party), James Hope (Aontú).

