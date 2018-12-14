Current track
Title
Artist

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday December 14th 2018

Written by on 14 December 2018

Keith spoke about the amalgamation of Galway City and County, Parsons Garage are celebrating 40 years in business, a warning for people to not buy counterfit cosmetics this Christmas. Most heart attacks happen on Christmas Eve, Keith spoke to cardiologist De Jim Crowley, today marks 100 years since women are allower to vote, and an update on the Christmas Market

 

https://galwaytalks.podbean.com/mf/play/3fhp6p/Friday.mp3

print
Author

Comments Line

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

GALWAY UNITED LAUNCHES PROJECTDNA

14 December 2018

0 0

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday December 13th 2018

13 December 2018

0 0

Internal Audit Findings Into Galway GAA Finances Presented To Club Delegates

12 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Well-known south Galway hotel to expand

Thumbnail
Previous post

Connacht Rugby To Increase Sportsground Capacity To Meet Christmas Ticket Demand

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend