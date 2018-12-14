Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday December 14th 2018

Keith spoke about the amalgamation of Galway City and County, Parsons Garage are celebrating 40 years in business, a warning for people to not buy counterfit cosmetics this Christmas. Most heart attacks happen on Christmas Eve, Keith spoke to cardiologist De Jim Crowley, today marks 100 years since women are allower to vote, and an update on the Christmas Market

