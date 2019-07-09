Five Galway WFC Players In Irish Squad For World University Semi-Final

After the huge interest generated by the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France an Irish side are now poised to make a mark on the world stage when the Ireland women take on North Korea in a World University Games Semi-Final tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy (4.0 Irish).



Dave Connell is the head coach of the student side in Italy and he has been widely tipped to move up from the Republic of Ireland under 19’s to replace the recently departed Colin Bell in a similar role with the Women’s Senior International team.



Connell has been highly successful in guiding the side to their first semi final appearance at a World University Games since 2007 with wins over Brazil(1-0), South Korea (2-1) and a quarter final 4-1 penalty shoot out victory over China following a scoreless draw.



So the hope of an Ireland team getting among the medals at a World Games is very much alive and although North Korea who have already seen off Canada, South Africa and hosts Italy scoring 16 goals and conceding just two in the process will pose another test for the Irish girls Connell remains confident of pulling off another famous win.

Dave spoke to Dylan Maguire

Galway WFC have five players in the squad. They are: Sadhbh Doyle, Aislinn Meaney, Elle O’Flaherty, Shauna Fox and Ailbhe Clancy.

Dylan also caught up with Shauna Fox

For fans at home the clash with North Korea will be live streamed and the link to look for is fisu.vhx.tv/videos/football



