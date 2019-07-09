Five Galway WFC Players In Irish Squad For World University Semi-Final

After the huge interest generated by the FIFA Women’s World Cup in
Dave Connell is the head coach of the student side in Italy and he has been widely tipped to move up from the Republic of Ireland under 19’s to replace the recently departed Colin Bell in a similar role with the Women’s Senior International team.
Connell has been highly successful in guiding the side to their first
So the hope of an Ireland team getting among the medals at a World Games is very much alive and although North Korea who
Dave spoke to Dylan Maguire
Galway WFC have five players in the squad. They are: Sadhbh Doyle, Aislinn Meaney, Elle O’Flaherty, Shauna Fox and Ailbhe Clancy.
Dylan also caught up with Shauna Fox
For fans at home the clash with North Korea will be live streamed and the link to look for is fisu.vhx.tv/videos/football