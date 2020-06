Former Galway footballer Pat Comer, who won senior county championship titles with Salthill and An Cheathru Rua, and famously filmed the award winning ‘A Year til Sunday’ joined Gerry and George on Over the Line this week to look back on the famous documentary charting the Galway footballers 1998 All Ireland success and how he tried to make the film with the Galway hurlers a decade earlier!…

