Enterprise Ireland discuss the recent KPMG report on the PorterShed initiative in Galway  

MEABH CONAGHAN (Regional Director – Enterprise Ireland)

Enterprise Ireland Regional Director Meabh Conaghan joined Keith Finnegan to discuss the new report by KPMG Ireland on behalf of Galway City Innovation District which details PorterShed’s significant impact on the local, regional and national economy in the last 5 years, PorterShed, which is supported by Enterprise Ireland through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund (REDF), has supported the creation of 835 high-value sustainable jobs and contributed €3.86m to the national economic output, as well as inward investment of €35m to the region.

Meabh also discussed a number of other facilities, accelerator programmes and other projects and supports available in the West for entrepreneurs and future business leaders.

Listen back here: