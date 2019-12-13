Keith spoke to Political Editor of The Irish Independent Kevin Doyle on Boris Johnson as wins election for Tories. Treasurer of Galway County Board discussed last night’s meeting in relation to the accounts and moving forward. John Byrne (former board member of FAI) joined Keith for a discussion and John Spillane performed one of his songs Under ‘That Old Clare Moon’ to promote his gig tomorrow night in Campbell’s Tavern.
Home Podcasts Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Friday 13th December 2019