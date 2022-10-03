Mollie In The Morning – Damian Browne

Former Rugby player to arrive in Galway on Tuesday at 10.30am

Damian Browne is expected to complete his extraordinary New York to Galway row in the coming days with the Galway man less than 100 nautical miles from his final destination after over 100 days at sea.

Having left the Big Apple on the 14th of June, Browne is estimated to arrive in Galway Docks on Tuesday at 10:30. The arrival is slightly later than originally expected due to the adventurer having to deploy his para anchor for a number of days due to adverse weather conditions.

Those wishing to support the event and their charity partners can do so by visiting: http://www.idonate.ie/projectempower2022