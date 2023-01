Tonight on ACE with Gary McMahon 🔹 Melanie Lynch of Herstory kicks off the national celebrations of St Brigid's Day in Galway city centre this Friday with a spectacular Herstory Light Show from 5.30pm until midnight in honour of Brigid and iconic Galway women. 🔹 With a scatter of Irish Oscar nominations just announced, we hear about the potential impact for the film industry in Galway and the West. Plus 20 years of 'Over The Edge' literary events. Join Gary from 7-8pm. Brought to you in association with Bradley’s Bar, Labane with music every Saturday night and sports all weekend.