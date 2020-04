Corofin legend Kieran Fitzgerald has confirmed to Galway Bay FM that his retirement following a glorious 20 year career with Corofin seniors was on the cards since the All Ireland club final in January and not down to the prospect of little action this year due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Fitzy was joined by his club manager Kevin O’Brien on Monday night’s Over the Line programme where he looked back on his hugely successful club and county career…

