Club Hurling and Football Teams of the 70s announced

Galway Bay FM are selecting the best 15 club hurling and football players in Galway from each decade up to the present day over the course of six weeks. This week we moved on to the 1970s, with Jim Carney and Ollie Turner discussing the final selections and those players who narrowly missed out on making the final fifteen. First up, it’s the Hurling team of the 70s…

Club Hurling Team of the 1970s

Club Hurling Team of the 70s

PJ Mahony (Ardrahan) Padraic Niland (Ardrahan) Niall McInerney (Liam Mellows) Andy Fenton (Kiltormer) Gerry Glynn (Castlegar) Sean Silke (Meelick Eyrecourt) Iggy Clarke (Mullagh) John Connolly (Castlegar) Steve Mahon (Kilbeacanty) Tony Furey (Kiltormer) Noel Lane (Ballinderreen) PJ Molloy (Athenry) Bernard Forde (Ardrahan) PJ Qualter (Turloughmore) Padraig Fahy (Carnmore)

Subs: Michael Bond (Ardrahan), Joe McDonagh (Ballinderreen), Paddy Egan (Castlegar), Tony Brehony (Tommie Larkins), Sean Murphy (Carnmore), Jerry O’Mahony (Liam Mellows), Paddy Ryan (Liam Mellows), Marty Barrett (Pearses), Sam & Cathal Stanley (Tommie Larkins), Tony Carr (Ballinasloe), Cyril Dunne (Ballinasloe), PJ Lawless (Ballinasloe), Pat Lally (Ballinasloe), Pat Gill (Ballinderren), Gerry Holland (Turloughmore), Frank Donoghue (Tommie Larkins)

Next up, it’s the announcement of the Football Team of the 70s…

Club Football Team of the 70s

Club Football Team of the 70s

Gay Mitchell (Dunmore MacHales) Joe Waldron (Milltown) Joe Kelly (Ballinasloe) Seamus McHugh (Headford) Joe Cleary(Killererin) TJ Gilmore(Cortoon) Johnny Hughes (Mountbellew) Billy Joyce (Killererin) Vincent McWalter (Dunmore MacHales) Morgan Hughes (Killererin) Jimmy Duggan (Corofin) Miko Feerick (Milltown) Maurice Burke (Corofin) Liam Sammon (Fr Griffins) John Tobin (Tuam Stars)

Subs: Willie Devlin (Ballinasloe), Tom Divilly (Caltra), Gabriel King (Mountbellew), MJ Redington (Dunmore), Sean Brennan (Milltown), Jim McMahon (Fr Griffins), Seamus Burke (Killererin), Liam O’Neill (Ballinasloe), Michael & Pat Cunningham (Ballinasloe), Michael Rooney (Cortoon), Mickey Byrne (Tuam Stars), Mick Judge (Caherlistrane), Joe McLoughlin (Moycullen), Johnny Coughlan (Ballinasloe)