Caltra Journalist shortlisted for IMRO Award

The Mystery of Portumna’s Missing Workhouse Master

A two part radio documentary charting the never before told story of the disappearing Master of Portumna Workhouse which aired on the Galway Talks show this time last year has been nominated for an IMRO Award. The awards ceremony takes place virtually this year on Friday October 2nd

Produced, presented and edited by Caltra journalist Sally-Ann Barrett, ” In Search of Horrid Henry, ” tells the story of the young Master of Portumna Workhouse Henry Ogle who disappeared into the night in 1865 without a trace, never to be seen or heard from again.

Through extensive research local historian David Broderick has now finally solved much of the mystery of Henry Ogle’s untimely disappearance. David has charted the story in his newly published book, “Finding Ogle.”

The result is an ironic tale of karma full of cruelty, deception and tragedy with a protagonist in search of a new life who ultimately ends up bound to the life he left behind.

Stories of the workhouse inmates and the campaigning of a local missionary priest Father Patrick Donnellan also emerge, which illustrate the cruel and tragic tale of the Workhouse, and those who sought refuge there.

Part One of this documentary charts the search for Henry Ogle and features the voices of genealogist Clare Doyle, archaelogist Dr Christy Cuniffe and a direct descendant of the workhouse master, Jimmy Ogle. The documentary series also features the voices of members of Fohenagh Drama group.

Listen back here to Part 1

Part Two of In Search of Horrid Henry

Listen back here to Part 2

Part one and two of “In Search of Horrid Henry,” was broadcast on Tuesday 1st October and Wednesday 2nd October 2019 on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan.