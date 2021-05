print

A report was out during the week about the number of people under 65 living ‘wasted lives in nursing homes’, Ombudsman Peter Tyndall joined Keith. Conor O Dowd also joined Keith about the redevelopment of Galway Port, The handover of Galway 2020 and Joe Treacy from the addiction councillors of Ireland spoke about the effects of cannabis on the mental health of youths.

