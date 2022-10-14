Barbara’s Podcast – Fall Right Into Place

Barbara Nic Dhonnacha is a fulltime radio host with Galway’s radio station Galway Bay FM. This is her podcast with the station where she will ask colleagues, friends and different people to join her each episode.

This is the first episode and Barbara is joined by Galway Bay FM’s Digital Media Producer Dylan Connolly to talk about the festival they both went to at Claregalway Castle. Dylan is behind all of Galway Bay FM’s social media and online channels, content and website etc.

Hear all about Barbara & Dylan’s experience of Fall Right Into Place, plus! Some of the audio captured at the event.

Upcoming gigs:

19th November 2022 Kynsy The Loft at Seven HamsandwicH play Monroes the same night!

More gigs that Barbara is excited about:

Paddy Dennehy at Monroes Fri Oct 28 2022

Next year’s dates for Fall Right Into Place:

