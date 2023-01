Galway Bay FM’s Barbara Nic Dhonnacha with … John Morley

This is the fourth episode of Barbara’s Podcast and she is joined by Galway Bay FM’s John Morley who recently joined the team as Producer of daily current affairs show Galway Talks.

Musicals, Mayo and Michaela. We hope you enjoy getting to know a little more about John Morley and tune into Galway Talks 9am-12pm weekdays on Galway Bay FM.

John stars in ‘All Shook Up’ at the Royal Theatre, Castlebar 9th, 10th & 11th March 2023,