Barbara’s Podcast episode 3 – Éabha

Galway Bay FM’s Barbara Nic Dhonnacha with … Éabha Leech

This is the third episode of Barbara’s podcast and she is joined by Galway Bay FM’s Éabha Leech who works reception part-time, Éabha has engineered the desk for outside broadcasts and features on air Monday’s on Ronan Lardner’s show The Live Wire in the afternoon speaking about films and tv shows.

When Éabha isn’t working in Galway Bay FM she is a student in University of Galway and speaks with Barbara about college, film, music, her family and of course we get a little insight into her work here with the radio station.