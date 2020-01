This Saturday, Oughterard will bid to make history by winning the All-Ireland Intermediate Club title when they take on Magheracloone in Croke Park (Throw in 5.15pm).

Oughterard booked their place in the final following an exciting 1-12 to 0-12 win over Kerry and Munster Champions Templenoe who were, in the eyes of many, untouchable favourites for the overall All-Ireland Title.

The man who has worked the oracle with this team is the manager Tommy Finnerty who spoke recently to Ollie Turner.