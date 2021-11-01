Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan – Monday November 1st 2021

✈️ You could WIN a holiday to New York, worth €10,000

🏙 Flights, limo transfer, 5 star hotel, a helicopter ride over NY and spending money!

📲 To enter follow the text instructions below!

Simply answer this question.

Who plays Logan Roy in Succession? A – Brian Cox or B – Courteney Cox

Text “HOLIDAY” and your answer A or B along with your name to 57080.

Texts cost €2, you must be over 18 to enter and you’ll be in with a chance to WIN a holiday worth €10,000!

One text required per entry, get bill payers permission.

Winner announced on Nov 9th.

For Terms and Conditions, check out