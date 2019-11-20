3 JCs night at the Galmont Hotel this Saturday

They’re the three JC’s – the legends of Galway hurling through three distinct generations – and in November, they will gather together on one stage for the first time ever to chat about their illustrious careers in a celebration of the greats of the game.

Joe Canning, Joe Cooney and John Connolly will reflect on their amazing careers, when they will also be joined by a host of other sporting icons like Michael Duignan, Anthony Daly, Tommy Walsh, Tomás Mulcahy and Niall Quinn for a star-studded evening which takes place in the Galmont Hotel on Saturday, November 23, in aid of the Castlegar Indoor Sports Arena.

The evening will feature an in-depth interview with all three-former Hurlers of the Year and a look at their stellar careers in the maroon and white. Ahead of the big night, Ollie Turner spoke to John Connolly and first to organizer Paul Byrnes…

