Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Wednesday 29th July 2020

Today on the show Keith spoke about a range of issues. We heard from solicistor Cian O’ Carroll who is representing a woman from Galway who is terminally ill with cancer in her High Court action, claiming smear tests taken under the national screening programme were allegedly misdiagnosed or misreported. We also spoke to Claire Kerrane TD about the latest controversy surrounding the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and local musicians and promoters in Galway on how they’ve been affected as the pandemic continues. To get in touch email us at [email protected]

