Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Thursday 30th July 2020

Today on the show we heard from Councillor James Charity about the ongoing concerns surrounding the theft of dogs across the county. Galway Talks listener Lily Leonard highlighted the loss of social dancing for senior citizens and how it is leading to social isolation. Deputy Ciaran Cannon and Councillor Michael Connolly discussed announcement of some new funding for the Quietman Greenway project. To get in touch email us at [email protected]
