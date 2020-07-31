Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Friday 31st July 2020

Today on the show we heard from Ballygar GP Dr Martin Daly as he gave his analysis of the latest spike in Covid 19 cases. Saolta Hospital Group CEO Tony Canavan gave us an update on how our regional hospitals are prepared for a possible second surge of the virus. Oranmore native Mary Murray joined Keith live from Barbados to tell her story of post Covid recovery across the seas. To get in touch email us at [email protected]

