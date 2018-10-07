15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Plans to demolish hotel and nursing home building near Moycullen

By GBFM News
October 7, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans to demolish and former hotel and nursing home in Moycullen.

Peter Moran is seeking planning permission to demolish the building at Cloonabinnia.

 

In its place, Peter Moran is seeking permission to build a new 2-storey nursing home over part basement with 91 bedrooms at Cloonabinnia.

The development would also include 51 car parking spaces, a service yard and the restoration of 3 residential units.

A Natura Impact Statement is due to be submitted to the council as part of the application process.

A decision is due from county planners next month.

