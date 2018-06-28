15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Plans to be lodged for €250m development at Crown Control Site in Mervue

By GBFM News
June 28, 2018

Time posted: 2:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are set to be lodged in the coming months for a major €250m development at the former Crown Control Site in the city.

The site, now owned by Galway construction firm JJ Rhatigan, was one of the most iconic victims of the recession and has been idle for over a decade.

The firm has now revealed it will lodge plans by Autumn for a massive mixed-use development on the 12 and a half acre site in Mervue.

The anchor of the project will be a ‘business campus’ style development that will accommodate over 3 thousand workers.

Also included in the plans will be several hundred residental units, a 170 bedroom hotel, and a public square similar in size to Eyre Square.

JJ Rhatigan says the project will be carried out with full consultation with the City Council, the local community and business stakeholders.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Home care staff required urgently in Galway city and county
June 28, 2018
Galway TD says county has lowest availability of office space nationwide
June 28, 2018
€750k funding announced for Galway arts groups
June 28, 2018
County officials quizzed over lack of use of new trucks in fleet

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 28, 2018
18 things you didn’t know about the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
June 28, 2018
Rowing Ireland announce teams for Coupe de la Jeunesse
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK