Plans to be lodged for €250m development at Crown Control Site in Mervue

Plans are set to be lodged in the coming months for a major €250m development at the former Crown Control Site in the city.

The site, now owned by Galway construction firm JJ Rhatigan, was one of the most iconic victims of the recession and has been idle for over a decade.

The firm has now revealed it will lodge plans by Autumn for a massive mixed-use development on the 12 and a half acre site in Mervue.

The anchor of the project will be a ‘business campus’ style development that will accommodate over 3 thousand workers.

Also included in the plans will be several hundred residental units, a 170 bedroom hotel, and a public square similar in size to Eyre Square.

JJ Rhatigan says the project will be carried out with full consultation with the City Council, the local community and business stakeholders.

