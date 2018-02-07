15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Overnight Music

Overnight Music

Plans progress for new children’s amenity in Corrandulla

By GBFM News
February 7, 2018

Time posted: 4:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are progressing rapidly for a new playground in Corrandulla.

Annaghdown Parish Council has advertised the tender contract for the playground, including equipment and landscaping.

The deadline for submissions of interest in the work is February 20th at 5p.m.

Fundraising efforts are underway and a ‘Blind Date’ night will take place at the Clayton Hotel, Ballybrit on February 16th.

The plans for the playground will be launched at a special event in Hennelly’s Bar in Corrandulla at 9 tonight.

Chairperson of the playground committee, Councillor James Charity says they hope to have a new playground in Corrandulla by summer.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Public meeting tomorrow on new Tuam Local Area Plan
Final preparations underway for installation of Bishop of Galway
February 7, 2018
Galway councillor spearheads campaign to make hi vis compulsory for pedestrians
February 7, 2018
Final preparations underway for installation of Bishop of Galway
February 7, 2018
Public meeting tomorrow on new Tuam Local Area Plan

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 7, 2018
Irish Womens Rugby Team Named To Face Italy
February 7, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK