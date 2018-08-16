15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Plans progress for new ambulance base at Merlin Park Hospital

August 16, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new ambulance base at Merlin Park Hospital have been approved by the city council.

The Health Service Executive has been granted planning permission for the ambulance base and garage with canopied parking bays at the hospital.

In 2014, the ambulance base at University Hospital Galway was moved out to Merlin Park on a temporary basis while a car park was being built in Newcastle.

However, the ambulance base at Merlin Park is still operating in what has been described as ‘unsafe’ conditions.

Now the HSE has planning permission to proceed with building a new ambulance base at Merlin Park.

City planners have attached 13 conditions to the grant of planning permission.

One condition states that before the base becomes occupied, the site car park must be constructed to an acceptable standard.

