15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Plans outlined for almost 200 new homes in Oranmore

By GBFM News
March 27, 2018

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a major housing development in Oranmore.

Arlum Limited has applied directly to An Bord Pleanála for consultation on plans for 192 homes and creche at Moneyduff, Oranmore.

The plans would include a new site access from the North-South Distributor Road.

Under new legislation, anyone planning to build more than 100 homes in a development must apply directly to An Bord Pleanála, rather than the local authority.

The higher planning board is due to issue an opinion on the plans for Oranmore in the coming months.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
2018 Lidl All-Ireland PPS finals dates confirmed
March 27, 2018
Delay in processing speeding fines for Galway motorists criticised
March 27, 2018
City to host major nursing conference this summer
March 27, 2018
City to host civic reception for Chicago mayor

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 27, 2018
2018 Lidl All-Ireland PPS finals dates confirmed
March 27, 2018
Rahm targeting another historic victory at Ballyliffin
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK