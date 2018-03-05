15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Plans for new apartments in Loughrea town

By GBFM News
March 5, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has approved plans for new apartments in Loughrea town.

Johnmarsha Limited has secured planning permission to renovate a protected structure with a new extension at Main Street.

The existing house on the first and second floor will be renovated into 5 apartments over 3 floors with car parking entrance from existing Castle Street entrance.

The development is subject to 9 planning conditions.

One conditions stipulates that site supervision and project management must be undertaken by suitably qualified people in the conservation of traditionally built structures.

