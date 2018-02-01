15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Plans move forward for new school for special needs children in Ballinasloe

By GBFM News
February 1, 2018

Time posted: 3:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are progressing for a new special school in East Galway.

Galway-Roscommon T.D Eugene Murphy says a suitable site for St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe has been identified.

The Fianna Fáil deputy says the current conditions at St. Teresa’s Special School in Creagh are cramped and not fit-for-purpose.

There are 21 special needs children and young adults attending the school which was set up in 2008 under the patronage of Ability West.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says planners and Department representatives have now narrowed down the options to one site.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Dáil hears of ‘magic’ reduction in city housing list
February 1, 2018
Dáil hears of ‘magic’ reduction in city housing list
February 1, 2018
Boil water notice lifted in Taramuid
February 1, 2018
Inland Fisheries Ireland launches new stock management plan in Oughterard

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 1, 2018
Weekend Basketball Preview
February 1, 2018
Alan Murphy signs for Galway United
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK