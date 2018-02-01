Plans move forward for new school for special needs children in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are progressing for a new special school in East Galway.

Galway-Roscommon T.D Eugene Murphy says a suitable site for St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe has been identified.

The Fianna Fáil deputy says the current conditions at St. Teresa’s Special School in Creagh are cramped and not fit-for-purpose.

There are 21 special needs children and young adults attending the school which was set up in 2008 under the patronage of Ability West.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says planners and Department representatives have now narrowed down the options to one site.