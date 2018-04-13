15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line - Sport

Plans lodged for new ambulance base at Merlin Park Hospital

By GBFM News
April 13, 2018

Time posted: 5:42 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new ambulance base at Merlin Park Hospital.

The long-awaited project has been surrounded by controversy – with ambulance crews forced to spend recent years in temporary accommodation often described as ‘unsafe’.

In 2014, the ambulance base at University Hospital Galway was temporarily moved to the Merlin Park site to facilitate the construction of a car park.

It was initially intended to be a short-term measure lasting several months.

However, years later ambulance staff remained at the so-called temporary facilities at Merlin Park – in conditions that were often described as ‘an insult’ to those working there.

Late last year, they were forced to return to the grounds of UHG as a rat infestation was confirmed at the prefab base at Merlin Park Hospital.

However, there’s now light at the end of the tunnel on the long-running saga as the HSE has finally lodged plans for a brand new permanent ambulance base at Merlin Park.

The project comprises a 613m2 primary building with integral garage space, 2 attached canopied parking bays and 19 canopied parking bays for emergency vehicles.

The project would also involve alterations to existing access roads and car parking facilities as well as general signage at Merlin Park.

A decision from city planners on the proposed new ambulance base at Merlin Park is due by the end of next month

Galway Bay FM News Desk
