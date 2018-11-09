15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Plans for new heritage attraction at Maam Cross

By GBFM News
November 9, 2018

Time posted: 12:27 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due shortly on plans to refurbish a disused railway station in the county to transform it into a heritage attraction.

MGWR 2017 DAC is seeking planning permission to restore the railway station at Maam Cross as an all-weather railway heritage, family tourist attraction.

The project would mean re-building a partly demolished cabin, refurbishment of the Goods Store, loading bank, water tower and passenger platforms.

It would also include re-laying the track as per the original layout.

A decision is due from county planners next month.

