Plans for new Emergency Department to be lodged by end of year

September 10, 2018

Time posted: 3:25 pm

The planning application for a long-awaited new Emergency Department at UHG is to be lodged by the end of the year. Progress on the design report was discussed this week at a meeting attended by Health Minister Simon Harris, Minister of State and Galway West TD Sean Kyne, and the Saolta Hospital Group.

The Emergency Department will be provided under Project Ireland 2040 and will occupy two floors of a new five-storey block. There will also be a new maternity unit, comprising delivery suites, theatres and beds, as well as a paediatric ward on the top floor. Minister Kyne said the project is now approaching an important milestone with the plan set to be lodged in the coming months.
The project, if approved by planners, could begin construction in 2020.

(Picture: An architect’s impression of the planned new Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway.)

