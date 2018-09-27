Planning to be sought for €5m Sports Centre of Excellence in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning permission is being sought to build a major Sports Centre of Excellence in Oranmore that would serve the west of Ireland.

The 5 million euro development would be located on 34 acres of land at Renville Park – which was purchased following major fundraising efforts in the Oranmore-Maree area.

Among the extensive list of proposed facilities would be a number of all-weather and flood-lit full size pitches, running tracks, club house, and children’s playground.

The project – known as Renville Sports Grounds – is being pitched as a centre of sporting excellence for all types of sports.