Planning consultant admits submitting controversial letters of support for Supermac’s Ennis development

By GBFM News
August 28, 2018

Time posted: 12:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A planning consultant hired by Supermac’s has stated he submitted the controversial letters of support for a plan to build a service station on the Galway-Limerick motorway.

According to The Times, Howard Williams of Inis Environmental Consultants said that the letters were submitted in good faith.

It’s after it emerged that the names of dozens of people were used without their permission.

In a statement this week, Supermac’s said it wants Gardai to investigate alleged fraudulent letters of support for the application.

According to The Times, Mr Williams said that Pat McDonagh had no input into the letters’ preparation or submission and has apologised to the businessman for any upset caused.

Mr. Williams states that while he didn’t gather the support letters, he did submit them in good faith, stating his intentions were genuine.

He argues other parties were wholly responsible for gathering the questioned signed support letters.

Mr. Williams concludes that he was not hired by Pat McDonagh to orchestrate any such support campaign.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
