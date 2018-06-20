Planning application to be lodged for major new hospice facility at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A planning application for a major new state-of-the-art hospice facility at Merlin Park will be lodged in the coming days.

The development will be sited on 14 acres of land sold to the Galway Hospice Foundation in 2015 by the HSE.

It’s as the charity says the current facility located on the Dublin Road in Renmore has reached it’s maximum potential and is no longer able to meet demand.

The proposed new hospice would be a two storey development, comprising 36 specialist palliative care beds, a day-care centre, therapy rooms and education facilities.

A planning application will be lodged with the City Council in the coming days.