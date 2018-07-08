15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Planners turn down proposal for sports facilities in Castlegar

By GBFM News
July 8, 2018

Time posted: 1:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planners have rejected proposals for new sports facilities in Ballintemple, Castlegar.

The plan led by Liam Mulryan set out to develop up to five playing pitches, a clubhouse with dressing rooms and entrance/car parking facilities.

In turning down the proposal, planners stated the development would interfere with the safety and freeflow of traffic along the R339.

Planners also noted the development’s proximity to residential areas stating it could depreciate the value of property in the vicinity.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
