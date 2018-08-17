Plan submitted for 200 new homes in Barna

Pic courtesy of Burkeway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An official application for almost 200 new homes in the Barna area has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

Burkeway Homes Limited is seeking planning permission for 197 homes at Truskey East.

The company has made the application to the higher planning authority under new legislation to fastrack housing developments around the country.

It had previously been refused permission for a development of 113 homes at the same location on the basis that the development was too small in scale.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanala on this latest application in the coming months.