Plan for new Loughrea filling station and drive-thru refused

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new filling station and drive-thru in Loughrea have been refused.

Galway county council has refused to give planning permission to Aidan McGuiness for a forecourt and an electric car charging point near Loughrea shopping centre.

The development at Cosmona Loughrea would have also included a drive-thru restaurant/takeaway units and a restaurant with a kitchen and serving area, waiting area and staff facilities.

County planners have turned down two applications relating to the filling station and drive-thru.

They state that the proposed development close to residential properties; the traffic movements, noise and general disturbance during night time hours, would depreciate the value of property in the area.

They also state that the filling station and drive-thru would conflict with the existing parking spaces and traffic circulation areas at Cosmona.