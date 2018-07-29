Plan for Woodquay apartments hits roadblock

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for an apartment complex at Woodquay have encountered a setback.

The development at St. Brendan’s Avenue is subject to a third party appeal with concerns raised from local residents and An Taisce.

The project received approval from city planners in June subject to conditions.

It would see the demolition of uninhabited houses and the construction of a residential development of 19 dwelling units.

This would include a mix of own-door apartments and maisonettes.

The application also includes bicycle parking, bin store, landscaping and a shared public courtyard.

However the Woodquay Residents Association argue the development is premature in advance of a civic amenity improvement scheme, an environmental improvement scheme for open spaces and a public realm strategy.

An Taisce argues the project is in material contravention of the Galway city development plan.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision in October (31/10).