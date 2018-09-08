Plan for new Emergency Department at UHG to be lodged by year end

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The planning application for a new long awaited emergency department at UHG is to be lodged by the end of the year.

Progress on the design report was discussed this week at a meeting attended by Health Minister Simon Harris, Minister of State and Galway West TD Sean Kyne, and the Saolta Hospital Group.

The emergency department will be provided under Project Ireland 2040 and will occupy two floors of the new five storey block.

There will also be a new maternity unit, comprising delivery suites, theatres and beds, as well as a paediatric ward on the top floor.

Minister Kyne says the project is now approaching an important milestone with the plan set to be lodged in the coming months.

It’s hoped it will go to construction by 2020.