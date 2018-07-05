15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Plan for almost 40 news homes and apartments in Roscam

By GBFM News
July 5, 2018

Time posted: 4:44 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are in the pipeline for almost 40 new residential units on the east side of the city.

Renaissance Property Limited has applied to the city council for planning permission to demolish an existing house on a site in Roscam.

The site is bounded by Ros Caoin and Boireann Bheag.

The plans are to demolish a house at the location and build 37 new residential units.

These would comprise 12 semi-detached houses and 8 terrace houses and a four to five storey block with 17 apartments at Curragrean, Roscam.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
TD says National Urban Renewal fund could be game changer for Tuam
Galway TD demands assurance from Taoiseach on ‘squeezed middle’ in upcoming budget
July 5, 2018
Galway TD demands assurance from Taoiseach on ‘squeezed middle’ in upcoming budget
July 5, 2018
TD says National Urban Renewal fund could be game changer for Tuam
July 5, 2018
Serious concerns about demand on the water supply in north Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 5, 2018
Three National League teams confirmed for Galway as Basketball Ireland announces expansion of leagues from 42 to 49 teams for 2018/19 season
July 5, 2018
Match Preview – Galway United vs Athlone Town
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK